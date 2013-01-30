BERLIN Nuremberg have signed Japan international Mu Kanazaki until 2014 with an option for another two years, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old offensive midfielder, whose contract with Japan's Nagoya Grampus had run out, will rejoin fellow countryman and former Oita Trinita teammate Hiroshi Kiyotake.

"We were thinking for some time that we needed to boost our offensive force," said club sports chief Martin Bader.

"Mu can play in every position and that improves our offensive versatility and quality."

Nuremberg are 15th in the German top flight, eight points above the relegation places.

