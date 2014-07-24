Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
BERLIN, July 24 Chelsea's young Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.
"We are glad we were able to reach an agreement after lengthy but very fair negotiations with Chelsea," sporting director Bruno Hubner told the Bundesliga club's website (www.eintracht.de) on Thursday.
"He has played on the left wing, he can play on the right and be used as an attacking midfielder."
The 20-year-old has struggled to break into the first team since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2012.
Piazon impressed on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last season, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances after having spent an earlier loan spell with Malaga. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.