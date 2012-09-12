Germany's Marco Reus heads the ball attacked by Austria's Christian Fuchs (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vienna, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is to undergo medical checks after picking up a foot injury in Germany's 2-1 victory over Austria in a 2014 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Reus fired Germany into a 44th minute lead but was injured in the process with the exact extent of his injury yet to be determined, Dortmund said.

"Reus scored but was injured in the process," the Bundesliga champions said in a statement on Wednesday, quoting Germany coach Joachim Loew as saying the player's foot was swollen at halftime.

The German footballer of the year joined two-times defending Bundesliga champions Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the close season in a deal reportedly worth 17 million euros.

Dortmund are in sixth place in the standings on four points from two games, two behind leaders Bayern Munich, going into Saturday's home fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)