Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
BERLIN, Sept 8 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out for at least four weeks after he picked up an ankle injury in Germany's 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday in a Euro 2016 qualifier, his club said on Monday.
"Team doctor Markus Braun on Monday diagnosed a partial tear and stretching of ligaments. The club expects the player to undergo a rehabilitation programme of four weeks," Dortmund said in a statement.
The 25-year-old had missed the World Cup which Germany won in July after injuring the same left ankle in their final warmup game against Armenia and had only recently returned to action.
Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund kick off their Champions League group matches against Arsenal on Sept. 16.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.