BERLIN, Sept 8 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out for at least four weeks after he picked up an ankle injury in Germany's 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday in a Euro 2016 qualifier, his club said on Monday.

"Team doctor Markus Braun on Monday diagnosed a partial tear and stretching of ligaments. The club expects the player to undergo a rehabilitation programme of four weeks," Dortmund said in a statement.

The 25-year-old had missed the World Cup which Germany won in July after injuring the same left ankle in their final warmup game against Armenia and had only recently returned to action.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund kick off their Champions League group matches against Arsenal on Sept. 16.

