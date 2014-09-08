* Reus injures left ankle again

* Midfielder missed World Cup through injury (Updates with details, background)

BERLIN, Sept 8 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has been ruled out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury he picked up in Germany's 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday in a Euro 2016 qualifier, his club said on Monday.

The injury is a bitter blow for the player, who missed the World Cup after injuring the same left ankle just before Germany's departure, as well as Dortmund, who kick off their Champions League group matches against Arsenal on Sept. 16.

The speedy winger will also miss their second group game against Belgium's Anderlecht on Oct 1.

"Team doctor Markus Braun on Monday diagnosed a partial tear and stretching of ligaments. The club expects the player to undergo a rehabilitation programme of four weeks," Dortmund said in a statement.

The 25-year-old had been ruled out of the World Cup, which Germany won in Brazil, after turning his left ankle to sustain ligament damages in their final warmup game against Armenia in June.

Reus had only recently returned to action and looked to be quickly rediscovering his dazzling form before going down in stoppage time on Sunday.

Last season's runners-up Dortmund have also been drawn with Anderlecht and Turkey's Galatasaray in the Champions League Group D. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)