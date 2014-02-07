Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery will miss Saturday's match at Nuremberg after having an operation on burst blood vessels in his buttocks.
The France international had surgery on the unusual injury on Thursday and will stay in hospital until Sunday with no date for his return yet set.
"I hope that he can return to training with us as soon as possible," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said in a club statement on Friday.
Bayern, 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after 19 matches, visit Arsenal in their Champions League last 16 first leg on February 19.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.