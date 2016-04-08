REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050.

BERLIN Injured Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is unlikely to recover in time for the side's Champions League quarter-final return leg in Benfica next week, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Bayern, who won Tuesday's first leg in Munich 1-0 and remain on course for a treble, have been without the Dutchman this month as he continues to recuperate from an adductor muscle injury that was initially considered to be a minor one.

"He is still injured. He is not expected to be fit next week," Guardiola told a news conference.

"I don't know that," he replied, when asked when the 32-year-old was likely to return.

Bayern, who are five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with six matches remaining and are through to the semi-final of the German Cup, travel to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

The Bavarians are looking to repeat their only other treble-winning season in 2013.

