Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben takes a break during a training session in Munich August 22, 2012. The German Bundesliga season 2012/2013 will start on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

Roundup of Bundesliga news ahead of the weekend's soccer games (times GMT):

* Leaders Bayern Munich will again be without winger Arjen Robben when they face Hoffenheim at home on Saturday (1330).

The Dutchman is still struggling with the hamstring problem which prevented him playing in the matches against BATE Borisov and VfL Wolfsburg.

"It's a real shame he won't be in the team tomorrow," coach Jupp Heynckes said on Friday after Robben complained of pain during training.

"He was in outstanding form for 40 or 45 minutes and then he suddenly told me he was feeling the same pain in the same place."

* Frenchman Franck Ribery is also doubtful for Bayern's game due to a calf muscle problem. Bayern, who have won their first six games, will again be without striker Mario Gomez, recovering from ankle surgery, and David Alba, with a stress fracture.

* Schalke 04's Greek defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos will be out of action for around two weeks due to chickenpox, the Gelsenkirchen club said on Friday.

Papadopoulos has been kept away from the rest of the team to prevent his team mates becoming infected.

Schalke, fourth with 11 points, are at home to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday (1330).

Defensive midfielder Jermaine Jones is doubtful with a bruised knee, while midfielder Julian Draxler has already been ruled out for a month with a wrist injury he sustained in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Montpellier.

* Titleholders Borussia Dortmund will be without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for two weeks as the German international midfielder suffered a lower back injury in the Champions League match against Manchester City.

Dortmund, third with 11 points, visit Hanover 96 on Sunday (1530).

* Fortuna Duesseldorf striker Stefan Reisinger suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a training session and is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

The 31-year-old, signed from Freiburg in the close season, has yet to score in the Bundesliga. Last season, he was sidelined for several weeks after suffering a broken jaw playing indoor football.

Promoted Fortuna, sixth with 10 points, visit Mainz 05 on Saturday (1330).

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)