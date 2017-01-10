Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
BERLIN Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber has agreed to join Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season as he looks to battle back to his best following several injury-plagued years.
The 27-year-old Germany international will undergo a medical once he returns from Bayern's training camp in Qatar this week before signing a contract, Schalke said in a statement on Tuesday.
Badstuber, once seen as the most versatile defender of his generation having earned a starting spot at Bayern in 2009, has played only a few dozen matches since tearing his cruciate ligament in 2012.
He suffered a string of injuries after that which put his career on hold and dropped him further down the pecking order at the German champions.
Schalke are 11th in the Bundesliga, which resumes in 10 days following a one-month winter break.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.