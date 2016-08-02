Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has joined Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on a season-long loan, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who signed for Chelsea from German side Augsburg last season, made 23 appearances for the London side in all competitions as he struggled to break into the first-team. Chelsea finished 10th in the league table last season.

Rahman will team up with his former Augsburg manager Markus Weinzierl, who was appointed as Schalke's manager this summer.

"He will fit in well here because of his excellent attitude," Weinzierl told the German club's website. (www.schalke04.de)

