Paris St Germain's Benjamin Stambouli gestures after their Ligue 1 soccer match against Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson stadium in Montpellier, France, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson/Files

Schalke have signed midfielder Benjamin Stambouli from Paris St Germain on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old won Ligue 1 with Montpellier in 2012 and made 27 league appearances during PSG's title-winning campaign last season but he has been deemed surplus to requirements by new coach Unai Emery.

"I've had a very high opinion of this club since 2012 when I played here with Montpellier in the Champions League," Stambouli told the club's website. (www.schalke04.de)

"Coach Markus Weinzierl convinced me of the sporting project in a phone call and I want to contribute to this success with my performances," he added. "I think the Bundesliga is the best league for me."

The former France Under-21 international joined PSG from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 after making 12 league appearances in 11 months at White Hart Lane.

