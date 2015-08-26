Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes lies on the pitch after getting injured during their Bundesliga first division soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN Schalke 04 captain Benedikt Hoewedes is expected to return to team training next month after recovering from a serious ligament injury, coach Andre Breitenreiter said on Wednesday.

The Germany defender sustained a partial ligament tear in his left ankle back in May and has been working on his comeback with individual training sessions.

"Bene is on a good track," Breitenreiter told reporters. "Realistically speaking it will still take two or three weeks before he can train again with the team."

Initial hopes of the 27-year-old being ready for the start of the season were dashed due to a longer than expected recovery.

Schalke, who missed out on a Champions League spot last season, are in fourth place with four points from their opening two Bundesliga matches.

