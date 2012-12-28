BERLIN Dec 28 Schalke 04 midfielder Lewis Holtby will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season after the Germany international turned down a contract extension, the club said on Friday.

However sports director Horst Heldt said Holtby, who has an English father and who had been linked with a move to the English Premier League, would not leave during the winter transfer window when the club would receive a transfer fee.

His current deal runs out in June.

"We had wished that Lewis could see a future here beyond this season. But we respect his decision," he said in a club statement.

"We are certain that he will give everything for the club's sporting success up until the last match day of the season."

The 22-year-old, who has won three caps for Germany, joined Schalke in 2009 and has had loan spells at VfL Bochum and Mainz 05 until 2011.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)