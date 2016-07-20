July 20 Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane wants to leave the Bundesliga club, sporting director Christian Heidel Winger has confirmed.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Manchester City by British and German media.

Sane was part of Germany's squad at Euro 2016. He scored eight league goals and grabbed six assists for Schalke last season as the club finished fifth in the standings.

"Leroy has made it clear, he would like to leave this summer. We will consent to a transfer if Schalke's conditions are met," Heidel told Sky Sports. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)