Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
BERLIN Feb 2 VfL Wolfsburg have signed Germany winger Andre Schuerrle from Chelsea, the German club said on their official Twitter feed on Monday.
Schuerrle played a major role in Germany's World Cup triumph in Brazil last year but failed to earn a regular starting place at Stamford Bridge this season. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.