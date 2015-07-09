BERLIN, July 9 Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger wheeled out the tried and tested "I'm flattered" response when discussing the interest of Manchester United and discussions are set to continue, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was told by manager Pep Guardiola he would be allowed to make his own decision over his future at the Bundesliga champions and Rummenigge said Schweinsteiger is considering a move to the Premier League following media reports of a move to United.

"I spoke to Bastian Schweinsteiger on the phone while on holiday and we're going to meet again when he's back," Rummenigge told a news conference on Thursday.

"I'm not going to hide the fact that I discerned from these talks that he is flattered by the interest from England."

Schweinsteiger came through the youth ranks at Bayern and has spent 13 seasons with the Bavarians, winning the Bundesliga title eight times, and helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil last year. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Mitch Phillips)