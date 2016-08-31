Aug 31 Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger won his 121st cap in his last match for Germany as they beat Finland 2-0 in an international friendly in Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

Max Meyer's opener and Paulus Arajuuri's own goal handed the win to Germany, who gave a debut to Hoffenheim defender Niklas Seuele, a member of Horst Hrubesch's silver medal-winning Olympic team.

Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger, who announced his international retirement on July 29 following Germany's semi-final elimination from Euro 2016, played for 68 minutes before going off to a standing ovation.

"It means so much that you're here today. It has been an honour to play for you," Schweinsteiger told the fans.

"It meant so much to me and I feel a deep gratitude. We will see each other again in the future and, until then, I wish the national side all the best."

The 32-year-old, part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is fourth on the all-time list of appearances for Germany. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)