Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
May 21 Bastian Schweinsteiger was "paralysed" with disappointment after Bayern Munich lost Saturday's Champions League final and did not see German president Joachim Gauck offer his hand, he said on Monday.
Schweinsteiger apologised for the incident but said he did not intentionally snub Gauck as the team collected their medals following the penalty shootout defeat by Chelsea.
"It's a misunderstanding," Schweinsteiger said on Bayern's website.
"Anyone who puts themselves in my position and looks at the photo can see that, after such a great disappointment, I was not aware of what was going on around me.
"I was desperate, disappointed, as if I was paralysed. I didn't see the president's hand.
"I'm sorry that in that moment I left the wrong impression. I would like to apologise to the president." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.