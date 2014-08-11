BERLIN Aug 11 Germany's top two divisions will use the referee's vanishing spray to mark out free kicks from this season, the German football league (DFL) said on Monday.

The spray was used at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to ensure defensive walls did not encroach more than 10 yards (9.15 metres) and was seen as a success.

"After the experiences in Brazil the league board has decided to introduce the vanishing spray for the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga as early as possible," the DFL said following a meeting on Monday.

"The German football association (DFB) will solve any pending details so as to fix the specific date for its introduction. It is envisaged that the spray will be first used at the Bundesliga start (Aug. 22) in both leagues."

The spray, which disappears in less than a minute, will also be used in England's Premier League this season as well as in France and the continent's Champions League competition. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)