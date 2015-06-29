Borussia Dortmund's Mitch Langerak eyes the ball during a soccer match in Dortmund April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN VfB Stuttgart signed Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak on Monday as a replacement for Sven Ulreich who has joined Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old Australian joined on a two-year contract five days after Stuttgart signed Poland goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

"We have brought in two goalkeepers who are in a position to execute our game concept and can take the next step," new coach Alexander Zorniger told a news conference.

Langerak, who joined Dortmund in 2010 and was second choice behind Roman Weidenfeller, played 19 league matches as well as three Champions League games, winning two German League titles and a German Cup.

Former Bundesliga champions Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation last season for a second consecutive campaign.

