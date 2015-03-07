BERLIN Troubled VfB Stuttgart coach Huub Stevens has been publicly backed by club bosses, who gave him a stay of execution after Friday's 0-0 draw against Hertha Berlin kept them bottom of the Bundesliga.

"We are convinced that Huub Stevens is the right man for the situation," sports director Robin Dutt told reporters after Saturday's training.

"We are in daily intensive and constant exchange with Huub Stevens and his coaching staff. What is important is that we go with the same strength into our next game as we did against Berlin."

Stuttgart, Bundesliga winners in 2007, are bottom with 20 points after failing to win any of their last eight league games.

There was widespread speculation before Friday's match that it could be Stevens' last in charge.

The Dutchman was brought in last season to help them avoid relegation, returned again in November to take over from sacked Armin Veh with exactly the same aim.

His second stint has been far less successful, with the team averaging less than a point per game under the 61-year-old.

Stuttgart travel to Bayer Leverkusen next week.

