BERLIN Alexander Zorniger has been appointed VfB Stuttgart coach for next season, replacing Huub Stevens who left despite keeping the former champions in the Bundesliga for the second consecutive year.

A former assistant coach at Stuttgart, the 47-year-old Zorniger, who signed a three-year contract, will make his Bundesliga debut after coaching second-tier Leipzig until February.

"We have a specific concept in mind for the club and that is similar to the style of Alexander Zorniger," Stuttgart sports director Robin Dutt said on Monday.

"It is about rediscovering the VfB school, the own identity."

Stuttgart needed a 2-1 win over Paderborn on the final match of the season on Saturday to remain in the top division.

But Dutchman Stevens did not stay on, as was the case last year when he took over in March and rescued them. He left before returning in November 2014 to complete the same feat this season.

