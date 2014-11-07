BERLIN Cologne defender Jonas Hector earned a surprise call-up for World Cup winners Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar and their friendly game against Spain later this month on the back of solid performances with the promoted club.

Coach Joachim Loew also recalled fit-again Marco Reus, Sami Khedira, Benedikt Hoewedes and Lars Bender. Hoffenheim forward Kevin Volland, who narrowly missed the cut for the World Cup earlier this year, was also recalled.

"We want to get to know Jonas Hector a little better because he has been in good form this season," Loew said.

The 24-year-old Hector has been at Cologne since 2012 but has played every minute of every league game this season, earning his call-up after only a total of 10 Bundesliga matches.

"The return of Reus, Khedira, Hoewedes and Bender will do us a lot of good because despite their young age they are among our (most) experienced players."

Germany host Gibraltar in Nuremberg on Nov. 14 before travelling to Spain for a friendly with the former World Cup winners.

The Germans are third in their Euro 2016 qualifying Group D with just one win from three games, behind leaders Poland and the Republic of Ireland.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)