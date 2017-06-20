Motor racing: Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
BAKU Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton admitted on Saturday that greed almost cost him dearly before he clinched a landmark pole during qualifying for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
LONDON West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit has moved to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The Norway international had joined them from another German side, Borussia Moenchengladbach, a year ago on a free transfer.
Nordtveit played 21 games in all competitions for the London club.
He will get the opportunity to play Champions League football after Hoffenheim achieved their highest-ever league position of fourth last season.
"He is an excellent professional and we wish him all the very best at Hoffenheim," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said.
HALLE, Germany Top seed Roger Federer will challenge for a ninth Halle Open title against Alexander Zverev after reaching the Wimbledon warm-up event final with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over rising Russian talent Karen Khachanov on Saturday.