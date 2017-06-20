Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League - London Stadium - 18/3/17 West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit during the warm up before the match Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic

LONDON West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit has moved to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Norway international had joined them from another German side, Borussia Moenchengladbach, a year ago on a free transfer.

Nordtveit played 21 games in all competitions for the London club.

He will get the opportunity to play Champions League football after Hoffenheim achieved their highest-ever league position of fourth last season.

"He is an excellent professional and we wish him all the very best at Hoffenheim," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said.

