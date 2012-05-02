German national soccer team goalkeeper Tim Wiese poses for an official picture of the men national soccer team during a photosession in Hamburg, November 14, 2011. Picture taken November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Oliver Hurst/Pool

BERLIN Werder Bremen and Germany goalkeeper Tim Wiese will join fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim at the end of the season on a four-year deal, the club said on Wednesday.

Wiese, 30, is Germany's second choice keeper behind Manuel Neuer and is expected to be in the Euro 2012 squad.

"We did not want to miss out on signing such an experienced and ambitious professional," said Hoffenheim coach Markus Babbel.

Wiese, who earlier on Wednesday had said his agent was in talks with Real Madrid, will leave ninth-placed Bremen after seven years.

Hoffenheim are out of the running for European spots and are in 11th place with one game left in the season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)