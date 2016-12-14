BERLIN Struggling VfL Wolfsburg have signed Dutch international Riechedly Bazoer from Ajax Amsterdam on a deal that lasts until 2021, with the midfielder to join officially after the winter break in January, the club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder will reinforce the Wolfsburg backline with the 2009 German champions having dropped to 15th in the league, level on points with Hamburg SV, who sit in the relegation playoff spot.

"We have been dealing with Riechedly Bazoer for some time and are delighted that he chose VfL Wolfsburg despite offers from other big name clubs and singed a long-term deal," said Wolfsburg sports director Olaf Rebe.

"He is at the start of his career and we are convinced that he will take the next step in his development with us."

Bazoer has won six caps for the Netherlands but recently lost his starting spot at Ajax under new coach Peter Bosz.

