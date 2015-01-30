BERLIN Jan 30 VfL Wolfsburg said on Friday they were close to signing Germany winger Andre Schuerrle and selling striker Ivica Olic to Hamburg SV but the deals have not been signed yet.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner Schuerrle, who joined Chelsea in 2013 has struggled to carve out a regular starting spot.

Croatian forward Olic is set to move back to Hamburg once the Schuerrle deal is sealed.

"I say no," Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs when asked whether the much-reported deals were sealed.

"We have two issues, Olic to Hamburg and Schuerrle to us. Fact is this morning that all signatures are still missing and I am an old-fashioned guy so it is not done yet," Allofs told ZDF Television's morning news programme.

"That is why we are not announcing them yet. For the first case not much is missing but for Schuerrle there are still some things to be settled."

"It is now out in the open that we are making efforts but it is still not a done deal yet."

Wolfsburg, who take on leaders Bayern Munich later on Friday as the Bundesliga resumes after the winter break, are second in the league, 11 points behind the Bavarians. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)