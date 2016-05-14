BERLIN Schalke 04 coach Andre Breitenreiter left the club following their 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim on Saturday which secured their Europa League qualification.

Schalke announced just before their final Bundesliga game of the season that Breitenreiter, who joined last year from Paderborn, would not see out the second year of his contract.

"Andre Breitenreiter will not be the coach of Schalke 04 next season," the club said on Twitter.

Schalke have had a disappointing campaign under the 42-year-old, and only managed to secure a Europa League spot with their win at Hoffenheim.

"This is my last game," Breitenreiter told reporters. "I had a discussion with (new sports director) Christian Heidel this week and he clearly and openly announced the decision."

Reports have linked Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl with a move to Schalke but Augsburg sports director Stefan Reuter said on Saturday no talks had taken place yet.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)