Major League Soccer would provide a good platform for young English players who have struggled to break into the first team, former England captain Steven Gerrard has said.

The 36-year-old joined the LA Galaxy last July after a 17-year career with Liverpool, and has been one of the big-name players to join the MLS in recent years along with the likes of Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa and Kaka.

The midfielder feels that the MLS would provide a good opportunity for young English talents to enhance their careers, which may otherwise stagnate in the highly competitive English top-flight.

"What I see in England is that players around the age of say 17 to 21 are basically stuck because of the standard of the Premier League," he told British media.

"The level is so good and you have to move world-class players out of position to get your breakthrough. Players seem to drop down levels in England, some you never hear about and some bounce back.

This (the MLS) is a good environment and level for European kids to come and play regularly, test themselves, because it is a very fit level."

