ACCRA Nov 27 Former Chelsea boss Avram Grant is the new coach of Ghana after agreeing a 27-month contract, the country's football association announced on Thursday.

The 54-year-old Israeli, who missed out on the Champions League with Chelsea in 2008 after a penalty shootout defeat in the final against Manchester United, will lead Ghana in January's African Nations Cup finals.

Grant replaces Kwesi Appiah who led the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was fired in September.