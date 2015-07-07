July 7 Gibraltar have named Englishman Jeff Wood as the third coach in their short international history, handing him the task of winning their first point in a competitive match.

The 61-year-old, a former goalkeeper who played for Charlton Athletic, Exeter City, HJK Helsinki and Rabat Ajax, takes over from interim coach Dave Wilson, who had been in charge for three games.

"I know there is a lot of talent ... in Gibraltarian football," Wood told the Gibraltar FA's website (www.gibraltarfa.com).

"I hope to be able to oversee the development and nurturing of that talent into the national team, and make the whole of Europe and the world take Gibraltar seriously given the calibre of player we constantly produce."

Allen Bula was Gibraltar's first coach but parted company with the team in March after 18 months, and nine games, in charge.

Gibraltar were granted membership by UEFA in 2012 and played their first international, a friendly 0-0 draw with Slovakia, in November 2013.

They have played 12 matches in total and their only win was against Malta in a friendly.

So far in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, they are bottom of group D with six defeats from six matches, one goal scored and 34 conceded.

