BERLIN Jan 28 Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Luuk de Jong is close to signing for Premier League club Newcastle United and is on his way for a medical in England, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

"Luuk needs playing time," said Gladbach coach Lucien Favre. "It would be a good opportunity for him and the decision would be beneficial for all involved."

The Dutchman, who did not train with the team on Tuesday, joined Gladbach from Dutch side Twente in 2012 for a reported club record 12 million euros ($16.41 million) but has failed to deliver so far.

This season he has dropped down the pecking order with the arrival of Raffael and Germany international Max Kruse.

De Jong has not started any league game and has come on as a substitute 13 times for a total of 74 minutes so far with no goals scored.

($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)