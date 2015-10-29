ATHENS Oct 29 Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has been named AEK Athens manager, the Super League club announced on Thursday.

The 46-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the option to renew for another two years.

"AEK would like to announce that it has reached an agreement with the Uruguayan coach Gustavo Poyet until the summer; our new coach will sign his contract tomorrow," said a brief media statement released by AEK.

Poyet arrived in Athens on Wednesday and replaces Traianos Dellas, who resigned last week following a 4-0 derby defeat by league leaders Olympiakos Piraeus.

Dellas, 39, had guided AEK to two successive promotions to regain their top-flight status.

Bankruptcy in 2013 forced the club out of the Super League for the first time ever but AEK returned under the new ownership of Greek shipping and oil magnate Dimitris Melissanidis.

The Yellows have made a strong start to the season and are third on 16 points from eight games, eight behind Olympiakos.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Poyet, who played for Uruguay, has also managed Brighton & Hove Albion. (Editing by Ken Ferris)