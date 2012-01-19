ATHENS Jan 19 New Wales manager Chris Coleman
is still under contract with his former club Larissa who are
starting legal proceedings against the Welsh FA, the Greek club
said on Thursday.
Coleman, who was unveiled as the new Wales manager earlier
on Thursday, took over at second division Larissa in May 2011 on
a one-year contract but left on Jan. 8, citing personal reasons
and the club's financial problems as the reasons for his
departure.
The club released a statement reacting to the news of his
appointment and a spokesman said the 41-year-old Coleman had not
signed a contract termination agreement.
"On January 8, 2012, Chris Coleman gave his last interview
as head coach of Larissa, saying the causes of his departure
were unrelated to the national team of his country; today, 11
days afterwards it has been announced officially that he will be
the new national coach of Wales," Larissa said.
"Once it became known that Chris Coleman, who has a contract
until next June, would be leaving, the club has been heavily
criticised despite the president saying publicly he did
everything to keep Coleman at the club.
"Instead of asking for an apology from all those who
criticised us, we instead feel the need to apologise for our
choice in appointing Chris Coleman."
A spokesman confirmed that Coleman was still under contract.
"We have started legal proceedings in order to claim
compensation from the Welsh FA," he said. "We are also prepared
to take the matter to FIFA."
Coleman replaced former Wales manager Gary Speed who was
found dead at his home in November in an apparent suicide.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)