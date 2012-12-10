ATHENS Dec 10 AEK Athens coach Ewald Lienen criticised referee Praxitelis Zachariadis after a 1-0 defeat at Panthrakikos left his team back at the bottom of the Super League on Monday.

Lienen was upset by what appeared to be an offside in the build-up to Marama Vahirua's second-half goal and thought they deserved a penalty when Michalis Pavlis was felled by Deniz Baykara.

The result left AEK with 11 points, a point behind Aris Salonika, Kerkyra and Veria who all drew at the weekend.

"I have been a coach for many years and I have never spoken about referees but no team should lose because of a referee," a furious Lienen told reporters.

"The referee really hurt my team today, he should be ashamed of the decisions he made. Nothing but shame," the 58-year-old added.

Lienen, who replaced Vangelis Vlachos on Oct. 10 after AEK's worst start to a top flight campaign, helped haul his team off the bottom with a 2-1 home win over PAS Giannena last Monday.

The cash-strapped club were forced to sell almost their entire first team squad in the close season to secure a licence to play in the Super League. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Ken Ferris)