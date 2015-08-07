ATHENS, August 7 Former Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso has joined Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season, the Super League club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who decided not to renew his contract at Leicester having helped them stay in the Premier League, has penned a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

"Olympiakos announces the start of its cooperation with Argentine footballer Esteban Cambiasso," the Greek club said in a brief statement on their website (www.olympiacos.org).

Cambiasso was greeted by enthusiastic fans with flares and fireworks on his arrival at the club's offices to sign his contract after successfully completing a medical.

Cambiasso is Argentina's most decorated player with 23 titles, one more than Real Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano.

The energetic midfielder, nicknamed "Cuchu" (old man), won the majority of his honours at Inter Milan from 2004-2014, including five Serie A titles and the 2010 Champions League.

Cambiasso won more than 50 caps for Argentina and played at the 2006 World Cup and the Copa America in 2007 and 2011. (Editing by Michael Hann)