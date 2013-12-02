FIFA changes means no rival yet for North American World Cup bid
MANCHESTER The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
ATHENS Unbeaten Olympiakos Piraeus bettered their previous record start to a league season set 48 years ago when they swept Ergotelis aside 3-0 on Sunday.
The Greek champions showed they can do without top striker Kostas Mitroglou, who is out for a month after injuring his knee in the Champions League in midweek, as they stormed nine points clear of second-placed PAOK Salonika at the top of the table.
Goals from on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joel Campbell, Nigerian forward Michael Olaitan and Argentine midfielder Alejandro Dominguez gave Olympiakos their 12th win from 13 matches, eclipsing their record start to a season in 1965.
The league leaders now have 37 points, nine ahead of PAOK who play their game in hand at mid-table PAS Giannina on Monday.
On Saturday, third-placed Atromitos Athinon (22 points) drew 1-1 at Platanias and Panathinaikos (21), in fourth, were held 1-1 at Apollon Smyrni. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rekindle some of the magic they once served up under Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday when they face their old coach in the latest edition of Real Madrid's rivalry with Bayern Munich.