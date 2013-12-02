ATHENS Unbeaten Olympiakos Piraeus bettered their previous record start to a league season set 48 years ago when they swept Ergotelis aside 3-0 on Sunday.

The Greek champions showed they can do without top striker Kostas Mitroglou, who is out for a month after injuring his knee in the Champions League in midweek, as they stormed nine points clear of second-placed PAOK Salonika at the top of the table.

Goals from on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joel Campbell, Nigerian forward Michael Olaitan and Argentine midfielder Alejandro Dominguez gave Olympiakos their 12th win from 13 matches, eclipsing their record start to a season in 1965.

The league leaders now have 37 points, nine ahead of PAOK who play their game in hand at mid-table PAS Giannina on Monday.

On Saturday, third-placed Atromitos Athinon (22 points) drew 1-1 at Platanias and Panathinaikos (21), in fourth, were held 1-1 at Apollon Smyrni. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)