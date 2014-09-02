Olympiacos' Javier Saviola warms up during a training session at Luz stadium in Lisbon October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia/Files

ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Former Argentina international Javier Saviola has thanked Greek champions Olympiakos for the "beautiful moments" during his season-long stint in Greece as he left the club to join Serie A outfit Verona.

Olympiakos released a statement saying the club had ended the contract of the 32-year-old by mutual consent, allowing him to depart late on the transfer deadline day.

"I would like to thank my teammates for the time we enjoyedtogether while I was at Olympiakos - a place where the fans show you so much love," Saviola told Olympiakos' website.

"I am grateful to the president and the administration forthe fact that I was able to enjoy so many beautiful moments at Olympiakos," added the former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward.

Saviola, who was capped 40 times by his country, played a key role in Olympiakos's title win last term after scoring 12 times in 26 appearances.

But after Olympiakos brought Kostas Mitroglou back to theclub on loan from Fulham to add to Paraguay forward Jorge Benítez in the summer, Saviola has been deemed surplus to the team requirements by coach Michel.

The club also lost Greek international central defender Avraam Papadopoulos to Trabzonspor, as well as Malian international midfielder Sambou Yatabare, who was sent on loan to French Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

Olympiakos, however, signed Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic on loan from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)