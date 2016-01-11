ATHENS Greek Super League leaders Olympiakos Piraeus set a club record 17 successive league wins by beating Levadiakos 3-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Ideye Brown, Felipe Pardo, and Alejandro Dominquez helped the side, who have dominated Greek football for the past two decades, surpass the 16 consecutive wins during the 2005-06 season.

Olympiakos have won the last five Greek titles, and astonishingly 17 of the last 19 -- with bitter rivals Panathinaikos the only other side to have won the league since 1994-95.

“I’m extremely happy, I cannot hide it,” said Portuguese coach Marco Silva.

“We’ve achieved yet another victory; a historic one for this team, and the best thing was the way we did it, by playing some great football -- the kind which the fans deserve and makes them enjoy coming here to watch their team.”

Olympiakos, with a perfect record, are 18 points clear of AEK Athens.

The Red and Whites still have some way to go if they are to break Europe's longest top-flight winning run of 29 games which is held by the Benfica side of 1971-73.

