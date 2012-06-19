Panathinaikos' coach Jesualdo Ferreira instructs his players during a Champions League match at the Olympic stadium in Athens November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/Files

ATHENS Jesualdo Ferreira has signed a two-and-a-half year contract to remain as coach of Panathinaikos saying a "great love" for the Greek club was behind his decision to stay.

The 66-year-old Portuguese joined the club on an 18-month deal in November 2010 and has guided them to successive second-place finishes against a backdrop of financial problems.

"To stay at Panathinaikos is an act which demonstrates my great love for the club and proves my willingness to help in building a new project," Ferreira said in a club statement on Tuesday.

"As everybody undoubtedly understands, particularly in these difficult times that the club is experiencing, it is not money that is important. I know the risks and difficulties that I am undertaking but I want to stand by Panathinaikos."

Ferreira, however, will be unable to call on the services of key forward Sebastian Leto for the start of the new season with the Argentine ruled out for up to six months after he undergoes knee surgery on Thursday.

Leto scored 15 goals in 17 league matches last season. (Editing by John O'Brien)