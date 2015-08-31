ATHENS Panathinaikos put their shock Europa League exit behind them with an impressive 4-0 home hammering of AEL Kalloni on Sunday to maintain their 100 percent start to the Super League season.

The result means the Greens are level with champions and rivals Olympiakos Piraeus, who also made it two wins from two with a 2-0 victory against Levadiakos on Saturday.

Panathinaikos -- who lost their Europa League playoff on away goals following an unexpected 2-2 aggregate result against Qabala of Azerbaijan -- took an eighth-minute lead through Greece forward Nikos Karelis.

Further goals from Sweden striker Marcus Berg, defender Stathis Tavlaridis and Mladen Petric completed the rout and helped appease supporters who staged a small-scale sit-in last week to protest following their team's European exit.

"There is always pressure at this club and what we saw was that the fans expressed their disappointment. This is their right but we are all just as frustrated as they are by the situation," Berg said.

"We have to move on beyond that though because when we look at the players we have I think we can look forward to a bright future this season."

Levadiakos had kept Olympiakos at bay until the 89th minute when Luka Milivojevic broke the deadlock before Kostas Fortounis added a second for Marco Silva's side in added time.

PAOK Salonika's indifferent start continued as they followed an opening day goalless draw against Skoda Xanthi with a 3-1 defeat at PAS Giannina and had Brazilian forward Jairo dismissed.

AEK remain undefeated on their return to the top fight after a two-season absence, following up an opening day 3-0 victory against Platanias with a goalless draw at Skoda Xanthi.

