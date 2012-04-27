Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola gestures during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Chelsea at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola will tell his players at Friday morning's training whether he will stay at the Catalan giants or quit the club, a spokesman said.

Barca will then issue a statement announcing the coach's decision.

Training is due to start at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) at the club's facilities on the outskirts of the Catalan capital and the statement could come soon after, the spokesman said.

The Spanish sports media were divided on Friday over whether Guardiola would extend his contract beyond the end of this season, with Barcelona-based Sport reporting that he was likely to leave. Other newspapers were hedging their bets.

