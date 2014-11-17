RIYADH Two Bahrain defenders scored own goals to hand hosts Saudi Arabia a 3-0 win in the Gulf Cup on Sunday and guarantee coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro at least a few more days in the hotseat.

Forward Nasser Al Shamrany opened the scoring for Saudi Arabia in the first half while Bahrain defender Abdulla Hazzaa and skipper Mohammed Hussin beat their own goalkeeper in the second.

Surprise packages Yemen drew 0-0 with Qatar in the earlier Group A match at King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

Under pressure Lopez Caro, who was appointed last year after the sacking of Frank Rikjaard, was a relieved man having only drawn with Qatar first up.

"We were better, we did not give them a chance," the ex-Real Madrid coach told a news conference.

Only a few thousand watched the Saudi win in another disappointing night for the host country, especially after more than 40,000 Yemenis roared inside the same arena to watch their team win.

Yemen now play Saudi Arabia in their final group match on Wednesday as knockout qualification is decided.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)