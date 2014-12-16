PARIS Dec 16 Factbox on Frenchman Thierry Henry, who announced he was retiring from professional soccer on Tuesday.

- - - * Born Aug. 17, 1977 in Les Ulis * Joins French first division club Monaco as a 13-year-old in 1991, making his debut at the beginning of the 1994-95 season, under then manager Arsene Wenger. * Voted French Young Player of the Year a season later and signs pre-contract with Real Madrid. However, as Real made the approach through an agent not registered with FIFA, the player and the Spanish club are fined and the deal is annulled. * Scores nine goals in 36 matches to help Monaco to the French championship in 1997 and earns his first France cap at the beginning of the following season. * Plays in six of France's seven games in their 1998 World Cup victory on home soil, staying on the bench for the 3-0 final victory over Brazil. Scores three first-round goals. * Moves to Juventus in January 1999 where he starts just 12 games before joining English Premier League club Arsenal only eight months later for 10.5 million pounds. * Henry scores three goals as France win Euro 2000. * During his eight seasons at Arsenal, the club wins two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and he scores more than 200 goals. Henry is also awarded a host of personal awards, including the Football Writers' Player of the Year accolade on three occasions. * Left Britain in 2007 to join Barcelona, enjoying even more success as he won Spanish, Champions League (2009) and World Club titles. * Heavily criticised for a handball that helped France to beat Ireland and qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. * Already France's leading striker in internationals with 51 goals, he was selected for his fourth World Cup in South Africa but was left out of the starting side and his only appearances were as a substitute as France were eliminated in the first round. * A few days after the World Cup ended, he announced he was quitting Europe to seek a fresh start in the United States with the New Yok Red Bulls * Went back to Arsenal for a loan spell during the MLS off-season in 2012 before returning to New York having scored a career total of 228 goals from 377 games with the Gunners, 175 of them in the Premier League. * Wins two Eastern Conference titles and a MLS Supporters' Shield with the Red Bulls.