TOKYO, Sept 6 The South Korean soccer player who
inflamed a diplomatic row with Japan by waving a political flag
at the London Olympics has earned respect from unexpected
quarters - Japan's Keisuke Honda.
The 26-year-old Japan playmaker told local media on Thursday
he might have done the same thing as South Korea's Park Jong-woo
under the same circumstances.
Park held up a sign referring to a territorial dispute
between the countries while celebrating a 2-0 win over their
fierce rivals in last month's Olympic bronze medal match.
"I'm fiercely patriotic," Honda told Japan's Nikkan Sports
newspaper before Japan's friendly with the United Arab Emirates.
"The Korean player at the Olympics - when I looked at it
objectively, I thought 'he loves South Korea'.
"I love Japan. Perhaps if I was in the same situation I
would have done the same thing. You don't know until you are in
that situation.
"From the viewpoint of winning or losing, Japanese don't
have that feeling of love towards their country South Koreans
do."
Park's placard - which read "Dokdo is our territory" -
triggered further controversy following a surprise visit by
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak to the islands, known in
Japan as Takeshima.
Soccer's world ruling body FIFA opened disciplinary
proceedings against Park, and he was banned from the Olympic
medal ceremony because of the stunt.
The disputed islands, controlled by South Korea but also
claimed by Japan, lie equidistant from the two countries and are
believed to contain frozen natural gas deposits potentially
worth billions of dollars.
