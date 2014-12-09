Dec 9 Former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley manager Owen Coyle has been named head coach of the Houston Dynamo, the Major League Soccer club said on Tuesday.

Scotsman Coyle becomes the first former Premier League manager to land a head coaching job in MLS since Ruud Gullit left the LA Galaxy in 2008.

Coyle replaces Dominic Kinnear, who had been the only manager Houston had ever known but left at the end of the season to join San Jose.

"It is nice to be wanted by a fantastic club and I feel we have a great opportunity to put a team on the pitch that is pleasing on the eye and can win games," Coyle told reporters. "I've been watching Houston Dynamo for many years and I know the atmosphere of the supporters.

"The league is thriving and the opportunity to join a big club like the Dynamo is very exciting for me."

Coyle guided Burnley to promotion to the Premier League in 2009 but left the club midway through the following season to join Bolton Wanderers, where he had played as a striker.

After Bolton were relegated and struggled to launch a promotion campaign back to the top flight, Coyle was sacked on Oct. 12.

The 48-year-old then had a short spell as manager of Wigan Athletic in the second tier Championship. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Alan Baldwin)