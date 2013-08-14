Hull City have signed Tom Huddlestone and taken fellow Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jake Livermore on a season-long loan, the Premier League newcomers said on Wednesday.

Huddlestone, 26, has joined Hull on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee that local media reports put at 5.25 million pounds which would be a club record.

He played 209 games for Spurs, scoring 15 goals, after joining the north London club in July 2005 from Derby County where he made his debut aged 16 in 2003.

Huddlestone, who has four England caps, has been hit by ankle trouble in recent seasons, undergoing surgery.

Livermore, 23, has struggled to earn a first-team place at Spurs and made only 11 league appearances last season. His one England cap came as a substitute against Italy in 2012.

Hull said on their website (www.hullcityafc.net) that the pair will join the squad for training on Thursday ahead of the club's opening Premier League game at Chelsea on Sunday.

