BUDAPEST Nov 12 Former Hungary goalkeeper Marton Fulop, who spent four years at Sunderland between 2006-10, has died from cancer at the age of 32.

"We are devastated to hear of Marton's passing," Sunderland chief executive Margaret Byrne told the club's website (www.safc.com) on Thursday. "He was a genuinely lovely man, liked and respected by everyone at the club.

"It is desperately sad when we lose a member of our Sunderland family but to lose one so young and in such circumstances is simply heart-breaking."

Fulop, who also played for MTK Budapest and the Greek side Asteras Tripoli, won 24 caps for Hungary.

He made his international debut under then-coach Lothar Matthaeus against France in March 2005 and recorded a total of nine clean sheets.

Falop also had spells at Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Stoke City, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur. (Writing by Zoltan Fazekas; Editing by Tony Jimenez)