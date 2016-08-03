Hungary's most capped player Gabor Kiraly has announced his international retirement, having made 107 appearances for his country.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, known for his trademark grey tracksuit bottoms, became the oldest player ever to feature in a European Championship in June and impressed as Hungary reached the round of 16 in France.

"I am a perfectionist," Kiraly said in a statement on Tuesday. "I want to play perfectly, but at the age of 40 this is impossible in both the club and the national team at the same time."

Kiraly, who currently plays for Hungarian side Szombathelyi Haladas, surpassed Jozsef Boszik's previous appearance record of 101 caps in a friendly against the Ivory Coast in May.

