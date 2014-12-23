Jeno Buzanszky, a member of the Hungarian Golden soccer team, stands next to the coffin of his team captain Ferenc Puskas in the Saint Istvan basillica in Budapest December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/Files

BUDAPEST The health of Jeno Buzanszky, the last living member of Hungary's Magical Magyars team, is improving but the 89-year-old will stay in hospital until next year, his son told FourFourTwo magazine on Tuesday.

Buzanszky, who was the right back in the side that finished runners-up at the 1954 World Cup and won Olympic gold in 1952, has been in intensive care after being taken to the Esztergom State Hospital in a critical condition on Dec. 12.

His son, also called Jeno, was quoted on the FourFourTwo website (www.fourfourtwo.hu) saying his father remained weak and needed 24 hour care but had shown signs of improvement and when he was conscious had been able to talk to relatives.

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; Editing by Ken Ferris)